$375,000 Louisiana Lottery ticket sold in Baton Rouge

The $375,000 winning Louisiana lotto ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold in Baton Rouge, according to the Louisiana lottery website.

There was only one winning ticket that matched all six numbers. Seven other tickets matched 5 of the 6 numbers for $3,083 each.

Lottery officials have not yet said exactly where in Baton Rouge the winning ticket was sold or whether a winner has come forward.

The winning numbers were 16, 21, 30, 33, 34 and 39.

