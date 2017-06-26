LSU fans flock to Omaha for College World Series

The LSU Tigers have made it to the finals of the College World Series and will take on the Florida Gators starting Monday night in a best-of-three series.

Plenty of LSU fans made last minute travel plans this weekend to catch the games in Omaha, NE.

Lots of families with kids are waking up in Omaha after attending a pep rally Sunday night for the Tigers. Coach Paul Mainieri came out to pump up the fans and show his appreciation for their time and dedication to the team.

One family from Baton Rouge has been there a full week now with their 15-year-old son. They made the trip from Louisiana and they hope they aren't going home any time soon.

And what memories that teen will have - to say, “I got to watch the Tigers in the World Series!”

The first pitch for Game 1 of LSU vs. Florida in the CWS will be at 6 p.m.

