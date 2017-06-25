Man on drugs arrested after hit-and-run with 2-year-old in car

State Police have arrested a man who they say was high on drugs, after a hit-and-run crash with a 2-year-old child in his car.

According to LSP, troopers responded to a hit-and-run on Reiger Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say a witness followed the vehicle after the crash and led a trooper to the suspect.

Upon arrival, police say they found three adults and a 2-year-old child inside the car. Police spoke to 34-year-old Christopher Bergeron, the driver, who showed signs of impairment. All three adults were detained after police say they found marijuana in a pill bottle near the child's feet.

After a search of the vehicle, police found a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine, loratab, clonazepam, and oxycodone inside of a backpack on the floor, as well as a glass pipe with suspected marijuana under the driver's seat.

Bergeron admitted to smoking marijuana, and taking xanax and loratab before driving. He also admitted to fleeing the scene of the crash, which injured three people.

A female passenger, Anna Young, also said they were smoking marijuana in the vehicle while the child was inside of it before the crash occurred.

All three adults were arrested and taken to LSP Troop A.

Police say once there, Bergeron tried to fill a urine test cup with toilet water, in plain view of the trooper, and refused to submit a proper sample for testing.

Bergeron was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, negligent injuring, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, intent to produce and distribute cocaine, distribution and possession of marijuana, possession of clonazepam, possession of oxycodon, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal left turn at an intersection, intent to produce distribute hydrocodone, and obstruction of justice.

Police also arrested and booked Anna Young on multiple drug-related charges.

