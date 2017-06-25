What to pack for weather in Omaha

The Tigers are headed to the College World Series finals, which means many Baton Rouge residents will be headed to Omaha to cheer them on.

What to pack?

Game 1: Temperatures may dip down into the mid-sixties by the end of the game, so bring a light jacket.

Game 2: Short sleeves for game two as temperatures rebound and stay comfortable.

Game 3: The wet one. Bring a poncho. Rain is a decent bet for Wednesday in Omaha.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.