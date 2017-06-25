Boil advisory issued for East Feliciana

Water District #7 of East Feliciana has issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

According to officials, Water District #7 has experienced problems with their water supply system. Those problems have led the water produced by the system "of questionable microbiological quality."

The boil advisory is to remain in place until District #7 rescinds it, which will not happen until the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health collect samples from their water supply system that show it to be safe.

It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it.

