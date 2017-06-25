18-wheeler catches fire delivering food - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

18-wheeler catches fire delivering food

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An 18-wheeler caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Government St. near Jack in the Box around 3:00 p.m. According to BRFD, the truck’s refrigerator unit caught fire as it was delivering food to the restaurant.

Crews put out the fire without any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly