Impairment, lack of seat belt suspected in fatal I-10 crash

A crash on I-10 early Saturday morning claimed the life of one man, and Louisiana State Police say that impairment and lack of seat belts are suspected.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Troopers from LSP Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatality crash westbound on I-10, just west of Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

The crash claimed the life of Wayne Istre, II, 24, of Rayne.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred when 30-year-old Jeremy Williams, Crowley, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu west on I-10, ran off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree, and overturned.

The four occupants in the vehicle were all unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, according to LSP. Williams and two of his passengers sustained moderate injures, while Istre sustained critical injuries.

All four were transported to a local hospital for tratment, where Istre succumbed to his injures.

Police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were taken from Williams and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, which is common in all vehicular fatalities.

Williams was charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of first degree negligent injuring, careless operation, no driver's license, and no seat belt.

