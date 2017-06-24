Coast Guard, local agencies respond to oil discharge near Brenton Sound

The Coast Guard and local agencies are responding to an oil discharge on the Grand Bay Tank Battery 2 Facility near Breton Sound, Louisiana, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the National Response Center at 9:30 a.m. that a storage tank barge owned by Lobo Operating Inc. overflowed causing a discharge of approximately 1,350 gallons of crude oil into Brenton Sound.

Lobo Operating Inc. contracted ES&H to conduct clean-up operations. Approximately 1,000 feet of hard and sorbent boom have been deployed as well as two drum skimmers and three 28-foot response boats.

Approximately 1,130 gallons of crude oil have been recovered.

ES&H is scheduled to continue clean up operations and the IMD crew will continue to maintain communications with ES&H and monitor clean-up operations.

The source of the discharge has been secured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.