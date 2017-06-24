LSU defeats Oregon St. 6-1, advances to CWS finals

LSU handed the number one ranked Oregon State Beavers their first back-to-back losses of the year Friday and Saturday, advancing to the College World Series Finals.
Final: 6-1 Tigers to #CWS2017 FINALS #LSU hands No.1 Oregon St 1st back-to-back L's of year @mpappy14 2 HR 4 RBI @WAFB9Sports Monday fun day— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) June 24, 2017
|Game 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Oregon St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|LSU
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|8
|0
Bot 2: Tigers strike for 3
Papierski homered to right, J. Smith and Be. Jordan scored (3-0)
Bot 3: Tigers get 1
A. Duplantis singled to right center, K. Robertson scored (4-0)
Bot 4: Papierski gets another 1
Papierski homered to left (5-0)
Bot 6: Jordan solo homer run
Beau Jordan homers to left field (6-0)
Top 8: OSU gets on the board
M. Gretler homered to left (6-1)
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND!!!!— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 24, 2017
FINAL: LSU 6, OSU 1
The Tigers are heading to the @NCAACWS Championship Series. pic.twitter.com/5dXMp9yxVv
College World Series (double elimination)
Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4
Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1
Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4
Game 4: LSU beat Oregon State, 3-1
Game 5: LSU beat Oregon State, 6-1
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.