LSU defeats Oregon St. 6-1, advances to CWS finals

OMAHA, NE (WAFB) -

LSU handed the number one ranked Oregon State Beavers their first back-to-back losses of the year Friday and Saturday, advancing to the College World Series Finals.

Game 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Oregon St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0
LSU 0 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 6 8 0

Bot 2: Tigers strike for 3
Papierski homered to right, J. Smith and Be. Jordan scored (3-0)

Bot 3: Tigers get 1
A. Duplantis singled to right center, K. Robertson scored (4-0)

Bot 4: Papierski gets another 1
Papierski homered to left (5-0)

Bot 6: Jordan solo homer run
Beau Jordan homers to left field (6-0)

Top 8: OSU gets on the board
M. Gretler homered to left (6-1)

College World Series (double elimination)
Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4
Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1
Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4
Game 4: LSU beat Oregon State, 3-1 
Game 5: LSU beat Oregon State, 6-1

