LSU defeats Oregon St. 6-1, advances to CWS finals

LSU handed the number one ranked Oregon State Beavers their first back-to-back losses of the year Friday and Saturday, advancing to the College World Series Finals.

Final: 6-1 Tigers to #CWS2017 FINALS #LSU hands No.1 Oregon St 1st back-to-back L's of year @mpappy14 2 HR 4 RBI @WAFB9Sports Monday fun day — Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) June 24, 2017

Game 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Oregon St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0 LSU 0 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 6 8 0

Bot 2: Tigers strike for 3

Papierski homered to right, J. Smith and Be. Jordan scored (3-0)

Bot 3: Tigers get 1

A. Duplantis singled to right center, K. Robertson scored (4-0)

Bot 4: Papierski gets another 1

Papierski homered to left (5-0)

Bot 6: Jordan solo homer run

Beau Jordan homers to left field (6-0)

Top 8: OSU gets on the board

M. Gretler homered to left (6-1)

CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND!!!!

FINAL: LSU 6, OSU 1

The Tigers are heading to the @NCAACWS Championship Series. pic.twitter.com/5dXMp9yxVv — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 24, 2017

College World Series (double elimination)

Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4

Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1

Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4

Game 4: LSU beat Oregon State, 3-1

Game 5: LSU beat Oregon State, 6-1

