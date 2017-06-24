Alabama contractor arrested after failing to complete elderly Louisiana man’s flood repairs

An Alabama man, who claimed to be a licensed contractor, was arrested after failing to complete flood repairs to an elderly man’s home.

Police took into custody on Friday Jason Rushing, 29, of Mobile, Al., on charges of residential contractor fraud and theft after they say he misappropriated over $5,000 from an 81-year-old man by claiming to be a state licensed contractor.

On May 24, detectives with the East Baton Rouge began to investigate claims of residential contractor fraud. They were told by the victim, an 81-year-old man, that he had hired Rushing in November 2016 to repair and remodel his home on Fontainebleau Dr. that had been damaged from the August 2016 flood.

The victim told deputies he paid Rushing $15,000 for materials and remodeling. He continued saying since their initial contract agreement and payment, Rushing did complete some of the work he was paid for.

However, the remaining work, valuing $5,493 according to the probable cause report, was for the purchase, delivery, and installation of kitchen cabinets as well as painting materials.

According to deputies, the victim told them since completing some of the work in November 2016, Rushing has failed to ever return to complete any of the remaining construction.

He told deputies the last time he spoke to Rushing on the phone was sometime in the beginning of April 2017. The victim told deputies Rushing have several excuses as to why the work was not completed.

According to the report, as of May 25, the victim has not been able to contact Rushing, claiming he has still ignored all the victim’s messages.

Deputies say a later search of the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractor’s verified Rushing is not a licensed contractor in the State of Louisiana.

