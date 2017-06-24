House party with ‘party bus’ attendees from several parishes ends with one man dead

A Thibodaux man is dead after being fatally shot at a Gonzales house party with attendees from multiple parishes traveling on a party bus. Sheriff’s deputies say they have the shooter in custody.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have in custody Joshua Harris, 19, of Thibodaux, on charges of second-degree murder illegal discharge of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Superior Wood Ave. in Gonzales shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, according to Lt. Col. Ward Webb.



According to deputies, upon arrival they located a victim, later identified as Jerrod Brown, 25, of Thibodaux, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Brown was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



Deputies say as they continued to investigate, detectives learned of a large house party at the Superior Wood Ave residence on Friday night, where most of the attendees arrived by a party bus from Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Assumption Parish.

According to authorities, Brown got in a verbal altercation with a woman at the residence and the woman’s brother, Harris, who was also in attendance at the party, allegedly pulled out two weapons and began firing at the victim.



The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Harris, who fled the scene but was arrested shortly before 8 a.m. at a residence in Thibodaux by the Thibodaux Police Department. He will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail.



According to deputies, Harris has a lengthy criminal history with charges stemming from attempted second-degree murder, obscenity, armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, and simple robbery. Harris is currently on probation until July 2021.



Deputies say more charges may be pending as this case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.