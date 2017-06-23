Southern University slammed with warning from accrediting agency

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
Southern University has been placed on a warning status by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. It's the first action that could lead to loss of accreditation.More >>
With TOPS fully funded next year, LSU is hoping to win back possible students.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who they say paid herself and her daughter over $80,000 in company funds while working as an officer manager.More >>
A man and woman have been arrested in relation to a double homicide resulting from a dispute over an illegal synthetic marijuana transaction earlier in June.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
