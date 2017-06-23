EBRSO arrests two in Baker double homicide

A man and woman have been arrested in relation to a double homicide resulting from a dispute over an illegal synthetic marijuana transaction earlier in June.

EBRSO detectives were contacted on June 7, after both previous suspects were released from prison, regarding an investigation in which two men were discovered shot dead in the back seat of a vehicle abandoned in a field.

William Bottoms Jr., 27, of Greenwell Springs, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Megan Gaylord, 27, of Greenwell Springs, was arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

EBRSO says that Gaylord and Bottoms had run out of gas on June 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m. An EBRSO deputy assisted them near the intersection of Hwy. 64 and Hubbs Rd. in Pride.

The interaction was captured on the deputy's in-car video surveillance system, and linked Gaylord and Bottoms to the deceased, Muhamma hussain and Dedrick Williams with the assitsance of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

According to EBRSO, detectives questioned Gaylord about the shooting. Initially she said she was not present at the time of the shooting, but helped Bottoms drop off the vehicle. Once confronted with inconsistencies in her story, she later admitted that she was present when Bottoms shot both victims while seated in the back seat, traveling northbound on Plan Rd. between Baker and Zachary.

Gaylord admitted that all four had used drugs and Bottoms later became paranoid and shot both men, according to the arrest report provided by EBRSO.

Gaylord was booked on the above charged. Bottoms is currently receiving treatment for unrelated injuries and will be booked into EBR Parish Prison.

