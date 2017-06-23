New apartments coming to downtown Baton Rouge

If you're walking through downtown Baton Rouge and you're thinking about moving, you're in luck. Construction is on the rise, but so is the demand.

"A lot of people just wanna' downsize and maybe just have a smaller space,” said Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District.

Rhorer says currently, there are 300 residential units in the central business district of downtown Baton Rouge, but that's only the beginning. He says two new properties are under construction: the Lofts @ 6C and Beauregard Quarters. The Lofts, located at the intersection of North and Florida Streets, will be a six-story building with 142 units, a parking garage, and retail space. Construction is expected to be complete in 2018.

Beauregard Quarters, located in the historic Beauregard Town at the corner of Napoleon and America Streets, is set to be a four-story multi-family unit. The project will include 25 units. The apartment complex should be done by the end of 2017.

According to the 2017 Downtown Toolkit, $2.12 billion has been invested into the downtown area, since the creation of the DDD in 1987.

Rhorer says about 3,000 people live downtown, and the goal is to double that number, but bringing in the current downtowners was no overnight sensation. It started years ago, with a master plan to revitalize the area.

"It's a long process that we've been working on for many years. What's happening is now into this next level, with residential being the highest priority. You have a permanent downtown and that will invite some future retailers,” he said.

With more than 140,000 people making their way downtown each day, Rhorer says the creation of an inviting atmosphere is what makes the capital city a place to stay. "I think it's important because downtown is a reflection of who we are as a community.”

Click here for more information about development in the downtown area.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.