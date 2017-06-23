New apartments coming to downtown Baton Rouge

With TOPS fully funded next year, LSU is hoping to win back possible students.More >>
With TOPS fully funded next year, LSU is hoping to win back possible students.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who they say paid herself and her daughter over $80,000 in company funds while working as an officer manager.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who they say paid herself and her daughter over $80,000 in company funds while working as an officer manager.More >>
A man and woman have been arrested in relation to a double homicide resulting from a dispute over an illegal synthetic marijuana transaction earlier in June.More >>
A man and woman have been arrested in relation to a double homicide resulting from a dispute over an illegal synthetic marijuana transaction earlier in June.More >>
Currently, there are 300 residential units in the central business district of downtown Baton Rouge, but that's only the beginning. He says two new properties are under construction: the Lofts @ 6C and Beauregard Quarters.More >>
Currently, there are 300 residential units in the central business district of downtown Baton Rouge, but that's only the beginning. He says two new properties are under construction: the Lofts @ 6C and Beauregard Quarters.More >>
Southern University issued a statement Friday placing Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Manager Dr. Brandon K. Dumas on administrative leave pending a "complete review of the procedures, practices, and activities" at the university.More >>
Southern University issued a statement Friday placing Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Manager Dr. Brandon K. Dumas on administrative leave pending a "complete review of the procedures, practices, and activities" at the university.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>