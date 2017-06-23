Southern issues statement, places vice chancellor of student affairs on leave

Southern University issued a statement Friday placing Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Manager Dr. Brandon K. Dumas on administrative leave pending a "complete review of the procedures, practices, and activities" at the university.

The statement reads:

Today, Southern University System President Dr. Ray L. Belton, placed Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Brandon K. Dumas, on administrative leave pending a complete review of the procedures, practices, and activities of the Southern University Baton Rouge Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Dr. Luria Young, Interim System Executive Vice President Provost, will assume responsibility of the Division until further notice.

9News has reached out to the university to ask if Dr. Dumas being placed on leave is in relation to an ongoing investigation into a leaked "private" video allegedly involving Dumas. University spokesperson, Henry Tillman, says:

This is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further comment.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.