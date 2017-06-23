Southern issues statement, places vice chancellor of student affairs on leave

Currently, there are 300 residential units in the central business district of downtown Baton Rouge, but that's only the beginning. He says two new properties are under construction: the Lofts @ 6C and Beauregard Quarters.More >>
A man and woman have been arrested in relation to a double homicide resulting from a dispute over an illegal synthetic marijuana transaction earlier in June.More >>
Southern University issued a statement Friday placing Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Manager Dr. Brandon K. Dumas on administrative leave pending a "complete review of the procedures, practices, and activities" at the university.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
The 2017 Clash of the Cooks Jambalaya Showdown, a non-profit cooking competition, will be held Saturday, June 24 on the LSU campus. Proceeds will go towards a Baton Rouge family battling cancer.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
