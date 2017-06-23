Clash of Cooks Jambalaya Showdown to be held Saturday to benefit family battling cancer

The 2017 Clash of the Cooks Jambalaya Showdown, a non-profit cooking competition, will be held Saturday, June 24 on the LSU campus. Proceeds will go towards a Baton Rouge family battling cancer.

The event will be held in Lot X174 on Nicholson Extension (across from CEBA) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twenty-two cooking teams of both pros and amateurs will be serving their best jambalaya while raising money for local families battling cancer. Judges will select a grand champion and will award prizes for the best team name and for the people's choice award.

Music will be provided by local band, #Rockband. Tickets at $15 each for unlimited jambalaya tasting. Drinks will also be available for purchase. Children 10-years-old and under eat for free. Wristbands can be purchased online here, or at the gate the day of the event.

"The cost of battling cancer is staggering. Families need all the help they can get. This is our inaugural event and we're looking forward to be able to continue for years to come. Please join us for a forkin' good time benefiting a great cause," said Jeremy Coco, executive chef and organizing committee member.

This year's event will primarily benefit the family of Jeremy Couvillion. Jeremy, his wife, Johanna, and their three young daughters live in Baton Rouge, where Jeremy works as a principal at Westdale Middle School. An LSU alum, Jeremy is the reigning King of Orion 2017 and was recently named the East Baton Rouge Parish Principal of the Year. In January of this year, Jeremy was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. With treatment, Jeremy's doctors are optimistic about his prognosis.

Jeremy is participating in a clinical trial at MD Anderson in Houston and will have to travel often. He has also been placed on a strict dietary plan.

For more information about the event, click here. Anyone who cannot attend the event, but would still like to donate to the Couvillion family, can do so here.

