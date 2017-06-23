Judge Robin Free, who is currently on suspension, announces retirement

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
The 2017 Clash of the Cooks Jambalaya Showdown, a non-profit cooking competition, will be held Saturday, June 24 on the LSU campus. Proceeds will go towards a Baton Rouge family battling cancer.More >>
18th Judicial District Court Judge Robin Free, who is currently on suspension, has put in notice that he will retire from the bench next month.More >>
Boats in Livingston, Ascension, and parts of St. James Parishes will stay docked, at least through the weekend. Authorities in those parishes have closed waterways because they are at levels that could be hazardous for boaters and property owners.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions over a two-year period, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days.More >>
A CNN sketch artist drew images of a White House press briefing because at some of the events cameras are being prohibited.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
