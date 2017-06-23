Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of raping 13-year-old girl on numerous occasions

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions over a two-year period, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On June 23, a BRPD officer spoke to the victim, who said approximately two weeks prior, she was home alone with Roger Perkins, 49, who summoned her into his bedroom and reportedly locked the door.

The victim went on to say that he instructed her to get on the bed, and then raped her. She says afterwards, Perkins told her to go take a bath and go back to her room.

According to the report, the victim says Perkins sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in the past two years. Officers then made contact with Perkins at his home and arrested him. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with first degree rape.

