St. Vincent de Paul holds annual garage sale to benefit community services

How'd you like to bring home a cool collectible, and help your community at the same time?

The annual St. Vincent de Paul Super Garage Sale benefits services provided by the charity, such as daily meals. It's all about helping your neighbor.

“People coming together. Every item in here has been donated. These are items like Mickey Mouse, Elvis Presley phone, power tools,” said Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent de Paul.

Saturday's annual super garage sale takes place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. The sale will be held next to their building on N 17th St. and Florida Blvd.

