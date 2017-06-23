Hammond man arrested on more than 600 counts of child porn charges; bond more than $70M

A Hammond man has been arrested and is facing more than 600 counts of child pornography charges. His bond has been set at more than $70 million, reports Louisiana State Police.

Nicholas Paul Duvic, 23, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession of child pornography (300 counts)

Distribution of child pornography (300 counts)

Production of child pornography under 13 years of age

Video voyeurism (24 counts)

The undercover operation, involving detectives from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, the FBI New Orleans Division Child Exploitation Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Hammond Police Department, and the Louisiana AG's Office, began back in April when detectives obtained information suggesting child porn was possibly being produced at a home in Hammond.

On Thursday, June 22, investigators executed a search warrant at the home, where images of child porn downloaded from the internet were discovered. During the search of the home, investigators also found numerous videos created by Duvic which had been filmed in various public and private locations in the Hammond area.

Anyone with information about potential victims in this case or any other acts involving the exploitation of children should contact the LSP Special Victims Unit at 225-925-3720. Suspicious activity can also be reported online here.

