Denham Springs man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 stabbing of girlfriend

A Denham Springs man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2015 fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.

Kenneth Scott, 53, of Denham Springs pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday, June 23, reports DA Scott Perrilloux with Livingston Parish.

Back on September 29, 2015, a Denham Springs officer was at the intersection of Central St. and Martin Luther King Dr. when he was stopped by a man who said he had just witnessed a stabbing on Louise St.

The witness claimed Scott had stabbed his girlfriend, Gwendolyn Thomas, in the back near the front door of her home. The witness also said while Thomas was trying to get away, Scott put her in a headlock and stabbed her multiple times in the torso.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found Thomas lying on the ground with a large amount of blood around her and Scott kneeling over her repeating her name. The officer claims while speaking to Scott, he smelled alcohol on his breath.

Scott was advised of his rights and arrested. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Thomas to Oschner Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Analysis of the knife by the LSP Crime Lab found the DNA on the knife was consistent with Scott's and the victim's.

