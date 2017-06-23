Specialists meet to talk services and solutions for opioid addicts

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
After days of rain, the clouds are beginning to clear. However, you should expect more rain to linger through the weekend.More >>
Behavioral health and addiction recovery specialists met Friday to discuss crisis services and solutions. The community meeting was hosted by Capital Area Human Services, Facing Addiction, and the Bridge Center for Hope.More >>
A man accused of setting a fire that spread from a vehicle to a house is in jail facing some serious charges. According to court documents, Ja’Quan East, 23, of Baton Rouge, set a vehicle on fire that was parked next to a house on Cefalu Drive on June 16.More >>
A jury found a man guilty Thursday in a murder from nearly three years ago. James Mills, 21, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hancy Sanchez, 24.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
An airplane has made an emergency landing at the Charleston International Airport, a spokesperson confirms.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
