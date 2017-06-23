LSU vs Oregon State: Scoring Updates - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs Oregon State: Scoring Updates

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
OMAHA, NE (WAFB) -

In order for LSU to advance in the College World Series, the Tigers must beat No.1 Oregon State two times.

A win against the Beavers will force another game on Saturday, a loss and the Tigers come home.

Game 4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LSU 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 0
Oregon St 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0

Top 2: Tigers strike for 2
Greg Deichmann doubled to right field          
Zach Watson singled to left field
Josh Smith single to center field, Deichmann scores (1-0)
Beau Jordan sacrifice bunt, Watson scores (2-0)

College World Series (double elimination)
Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4
Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1
Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4
Game 4: LSU vs Oregon State 

