LSU vs Oregon State: Scoring Updates

In order for LSU to advance in the College World Series, the Tigers must beat No.1 Oregon State two times.

A win against the Beavers will force another game on Saturday, a loss and the Tigers come home.

Game 4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LSU 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 0 Oregon St 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0

Top 2: Tigers strike for 2

Greg Deichmann doubled to right field

Zach Watson singled to left field

Josh Smith single to center field, Deichmann scores (1-0)

Beau Jordan sacrifice bunt, Watson scores (2-0)

College World Series (double elimination)

Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4

Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1

Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4

Game 4: LSU vs Oregon State

