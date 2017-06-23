LSU vs Oregon State: Scoring Updates

In order for LSU to advance in the College World Series, the Tigers must beat No.1 Oregon State two times.
A win against the Beavers will force another game on Saturday, a loss and the Tigers come home.
|Game 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|LSU
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Oregon St
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Top 2: Tigers strike for 2
Greg Deichmann doubled to right field
Zach Watson singled to left field
Josh Smith single to center field, Deichmann scores (1-0)
Beau Jordan sacrifice bunt, Watson scores (2-0)
College World Series (double elimination)
Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4
Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1
Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4
Game 4: LSU vs Oregon State
