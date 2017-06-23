Man suspected of setting vehicle fire that spread to home with 6 people inside

A man accused of setting a fire that spread from a vehicle to a house is in jail facing some serious charges.

According to court documents, Ja’Quan East, 23, of Baton Rouge, set a vehicle on fire that was parked next to a house on Cefalu Drive on June 16.

Officials said the flames spread to the home, which had a child and five adults inside, one of which has disabilities. They added the fire caused moderate damage to the vehicle and home, but no one was injured.

Investigators reported East posted several messages on Facebook threatening to harm one of the people living in the home.

East was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.

Bond has not been set.

