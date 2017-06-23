LSU trying to avoid elimination against the Beavers

In order for LSU to advance in the College World Series, the Tigers must beat No.1 Oregon State two times, beginning Friday afternoon.

The Tigers lost to the Beavers 13-1 in a sloppy outing Monday night, ending LSU's 17-game win streak and sending the Tigers to the losers bracket.

LSU (50-18) committed two errors in the field, leading to two unearned runs and the Tiger pitching staff walked 12 OSU batters.

To make things worse, freshman starting pitcher Eric Walker (8-2) left in the top of the third inning due to a fatigued muscle in his right forearm, opening the flood gates for OSU's offensive explosion.

The Beavers enter Friday's game with a 56-4 record and are riding a 23-game win streak.

Nick Madrigal is batting .388 for OSU with 20 doubles, four home runs and 40 RBI, while Steven Kwan is hitting .342 with six doubles.

KJ Harrison leads the Beavers with nine home runs and Trevor Larnach has a team high 47 RBI.

Alex Lange (9-5, 3.08 ERA) will take the mound for LSU and will face Jake Thompson (14-0, 1.84 ERA).

If LSU defeats Oregon State on Friday, the two teams will play again on Saturday with a berth in the CWS Finals on the line.

If Oregon State wins Friday’s game, the Tigers are eliminated from the CWS, and the Beavers advance to play in the final beginning on Monday against either Florida or TCU.

College World Series (double elimination)

Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4

Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1

Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4

Game 4: LSU vs Oregon State, Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN

