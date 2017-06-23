YOUR TURN: Baton Rouge Zoo

Baton Rouge city leaders delayed a vote on the controversial proposal to move the Baton Rouge Zoo to a new location, but that hasn’t slowed down the debate on our Facebook page.

This week’s "Your Turn" segment goes to Kayla Hammons. She is opposed to moving the zoo and has some ideas about what should be done instead. In her words:

The zoo does not need to be moved; it needs to be taken care of properly. We have developed this "let's just build a new one" mentality that needs to stop. Why not utilize our money wisely and protect the history of the original location? The reason the zoo does not get as many visitors isn't because of the location but because of the lack of signs, lack of working exhibits, animals constantly dying and other issues. Use that money to fill up your exhibits or revamp some of them.

