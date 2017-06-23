Jury finds man guilty in 2014 deadly shooting over cellphone

A jury found a man guilty Thursday in a murder from nearly three years ago.

James Mills, 21, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hancy Sanchez, 24.

A second-degree murder conviction in Louisiana carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. Mills will be formally sentenced at another date.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez was shot in the head over a cellphone on Oct. 5, 2014 and died the next morning.

Investigators said Mills and Jordan Harris, 20, walked up to Sanchez while he was outside of his apartment complex on Bayou Fountain Avenue.

Detectives said Mills asked to use Sanchez's cellphone. They added Sanchez handed over the phone, but was shot by Mills when Sanchez tried to grab back the phone.

Harris’s trial is scheduled to start in December. He is also charged with second-degree murder.

