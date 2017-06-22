BRPD responds to shooting on Woodvine Ave.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Woodvine Ave. Thursday night.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
The pitter patter of little feet in the kitchen is encouraged at Small Fry Cooking, llc. The owner of the cooking school for small hands, Nita Martin, is attempting to reshape the way children view food.More >>
A vote originally scheduled for tonight on whether to move the location of the Baton Rouge zoo was postponed to a later date.More >>
Five people are in custody after an investigation into the beating of a man on June 11, where the man was found locked in the trunk of his own car, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
