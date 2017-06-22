BRPD responds to shooting on Woodvine Ave.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Woodvine Ave. Thursday night.

Officials say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Woodvine Ave. and that one person sustained what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

MORE: Investigators seem to be focusing on area right in front of a home at the intersection of Woodvine Drive and Woodhill Drive. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/MskTZNfQtM — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) June 23, 2017

Details are currently limited. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

