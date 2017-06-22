BRPD responds to shooting on Woodvine Ave. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD responds to shooting on Woodvine Ave.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Woodvine Ave. Thursday night.

Officials say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Woodvine Ave. and that one person sustained what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Details are currently limited. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

