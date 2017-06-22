Cooking school aims to fight childhood obesity

Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
The pitter patter of little feet in the kitchen is encouraged at Small Fry Cooking, llc. The owner of the cooking school for small hands, Nita Martin, is attempting to reshape the way children view food.More >>
A vote originally scheduled for tonight on whether to move the location of the Baton Rouge zoo was postponed to a later date.More >>
Five people are in custody after an investigation into the beating of a man on June 11, where the man was found locked in the trunk of his own car, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Kasey Faul talks to 9News with the noise of young children playing in the background. The 2017 Mrs. Louisiana wore the hat of a working woman before stepping into a stay-at-home mom mode. How did her life veer into the Mrs. Louisiana competition?More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
Tammy is raising her son's three young girls, keeping them together and out of foster care after losing their parents to heroin addiction.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
