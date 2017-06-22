Polygraph test shows man was lying when he denied sexually molesting 5-year-old girl

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for reportedly sexually molesting a 5-year-old girl, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials with EBRSO say on May 3, 2016, deputies were alerted by the girl's mother that she had been sexually abused. The mother says her daughter told her that over the weekend of April 21-23, the suspect, Demarcus Moore, 22, came into her room while she was asleep and inappropriately touched her.

The girl was interviewed with the assistance of the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center's forensic interviewer. During the interview, the girl reportedly said Moore would touch her while she was sleeping and that she saw his "private parts." The victim was able to describe all aspects of the incident in detail.

The report states Moore "emphatically denied" all allegations against him. Deputies offered Moore the opportunity to take a polygraph test, which he agreed to do. On June 9, 2017, the polygraph test was administered. After the test, it was found that Moore was being deceptive in his answers.

Moore was arrested on Thursday, June 22 and is charged with molestation of a juvenile.

