Polygraph test shows man was lying when he denied sexually molesting 5-year-old girl

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for reportedly sexually molesting a 5-year-old girl, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for reportedly sexually molesting a 5-year-old girl, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.More >>
One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 22.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 22.More >>
A vote originally scheduled for tonight on whether to move the location of the Baton Rouge zoo will likely be postponed to a later date.More >>
A vote originally scheduled for tonight on whether to move the location of the Baton Rouge zoo will likely be postponed to a later date.More >>
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are currently searching for two women who are accused of using multiple stolen credit cards to buy merchandise at the Target on Siegen Ln. back in May.More >>
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are currently searching for two women who are accused of using multiple stolen credit cards to buy merchandise at the Target on Siegen Ln. back in May.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>