Fee increase at LSU aims to fund raises, other expenses

Costs are rising for students at LSU.

The LSU system's governing board voted Thursday to approve a 5 percent increase in fees. That 5 percent amounts to about $270. The university hopes the fee will raise $14 million to pay raises and cover other expenses.

The TOPS program does not cover the fee increase. Students on the program will have to pay it out of pocket. This decision comes despite lawmakers’ decision to fully fund higher education this coming year.

