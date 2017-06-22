More rain expected over weekend as Cindy moves out

After days of rain, the clouds are beginning to clear. However, you should expect more rain to linger through the weekend.

Although Cindy has officially weakened and is accelerating to the north, rainbands around ‘her’ broader circulation pattern have become more active Thursday than they were in prior days. It is quite likely that many WAFB neighborhoods will see more rain between Thursday and the weekend than they saw when Cindy was a tropical storm.

That circulation will help energize a steady southerly flow through the day on Friday, continuing to pull Gulf moisture into the central Gulf Coast region.

The WAFB First Alert Storm Team does expect the banding activity to taper-off overnight but it will not come to a complete end. Rain chances carry into the evening at about 50% for the WAFB viewing area, then easing back to around 20 to 30% later Thursday night.

Plan for a muggy morning start on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s around metro Baton Rouge with rain chances running at about 30%. As the day wears on, however, rain becomes likely once again -- the First Alert team is posting rain chances for Friday afternoon at 60% to 70%, with a daytime high in the mid to upper 80°s.

Friday will be a day of passing showers with intermittent rain-free periods and some runs of sunshine as well.

Heading into the weekend, Cindy becomes less of an issue but that does not mean a dry-out for the WAFB area. Indeed, we are currently posting rain chances at 60% to 70% for Saturday and Sunday, with highs both days in the mid to upper 80°s.

Given this “wet” outlook through the weekend, WAFB communities could see another 1" to 3" of rain between now and Sunday evening.

Our First Alert forecast indicates a weak "cold" front will slip southward through the lower Mississippi Valley on Monday. We anticipate scattered rains on Monday until the front has made its way far enough south and out into the coastal waters. Unfortunately, this scenario doesn't set us up to be completely dry for next week, but we are putting rain chances at "isolated" (around 20% or so) for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We should also benefit from drier (less humid) air on the backside of Monday's front even if it is only a brief respite.

That drier air mass should deliver morning starts in the upper 60°s for the Red Stick on Tuesday and Wednesday before the air begins to "moisten up" into Wednesday afternoon.

