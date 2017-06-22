WANTED: Two women accused of using stolen credit cards to buy items at Target

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are currently searching for two women who are accused of using multiple stolen credit cards to buy merchandise at the Target on Siegen Ln. back in May.

Officials say the victim's wallet was stolen while shopping at the Fresh Market in Perkins Rowe. The victim's credit cards were then reportedly used shortly thereafter at the Target on May 20. The two women reportedly purchased more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The first suspect is described as a white female wearing a sundress and a sun hat. The second suspect is described as a black female wearing a black shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the suspects should call EBRSO at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

