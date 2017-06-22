Mrs. Louisiana 2017 talks about what inspired her to compete

Kasey Faul talks to 9News with the noise of young children playing in the background. The 2017 Mrs. Louisiana wore the hat of a working woman before stepping into a stay-at-home mom mode. How did her life veer into the Mrs. Louisiana competition?

Faul says she began pageants early in life. “Since the age of 2, was the first pageant that my mom put me in, and I did them until about age 18. When I graduated college I stopped doing pageants, and in 2005, I graduated LSU’s dental hygiene program in New Orleans. I practiced for seven years, and then became a stay at home mom.”

Faul soon realized that she missed the competition of a pageant and had not gone for the really big title of her life. Her family, in the meantime, keeps growing. “I am six months pregnant now. I was four months pregnant when I competed [for Mrs. Louisiana back in May]. Now that the kids are 3 and 6, I said, 'Let’s do it!' So when I go to nationals, I will be eight months pregnant.”

Faul says the weekend she flies to Las Vegas for the national competition is the last weekend she can safely fly when she’s eight months along on a pregnancy. She won’t be the first contestant to walk the runway with a baby bump. “Back in 2005, there was a contestant who competed big and pregnant. The former queens have a Facebook page and I read about it online,” said Faul.

Faul says she’s coming up with ways to promote Louisiana when she’s in Vegas with the other queens. So when they all gather for the competition at the Westgate Resort on August 26, you can expect Faul to be fabulously all about her lovely Louisiana.

Faul says the Mrs. America pageant system raises money for Victoria’s Voice, a non-profit that spreads awareness about teen suicide. Every contestant raises money for Victoria’s Voice.

Faul and her husband, Gr ant, celebrated their 12th anniversary last week. The two have a son, Cohen, 6, and a daughter, Culynn, 3. Gr ant accompanies her on some public appearances, and will be there for the national competition as well. She says the public appearances are good for her, because as a stay-at-home mom, she let her community outreach efforts dwindle. Now, she’s majorly involved in charity and community events, and is very happy to do it.

What is the reason to do this absorbing kind of competition? Faul says she saw clearly when she won the state competition last spring.

“One thing stood out to me when the competition happened, especially with my 3-year-old daughter, like when I got my crown. It was to her, like I was a real princess!” Her daughter was in awe. “So I began to think of other young girls and women about their image of what this title means, especially the importance of looking beyond the surface, and concentrating on your inner beauty,” said Faul.

