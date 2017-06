Terrine of Catfish and Crawfish

A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: June 22, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 20 Servings

Comment:

This recipe is one if our most requested hors d’oeuvre items, as we bring Louisiana cooking all over the world. This classical presentation of catfish is perfect for parties, graduations and holidays.

Ingredients:

4 (5–8 ounce) fillets catfish

1 pound crawfish tails

1 cup heavy-duty mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ ounce sherry

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 packages unflavored gelatin, dissolved in ¼ cup warm water

2 tbsps cracked black pepper

Dash hot sauce

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Coarsely chop catfish and crawfish. In a 2-quart mixing bowl, combine catfish and crawfish with all remaining ingredients, blending well to incorporate. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic if necessary. Pour mixture into a terrine mold, cover and place in refrigerator overnight. When ready to serve, remove from mold and garnish with French bread or garlic croutons.