Vote to move BR Zoo postponed to next meeting

A vote originally scheduled for tonight on whether to move the location of the Baton Rouge zoo was postponed to a later date.

The meeting began at 5 p.m. and public input was taken on the issue.

Under consideration is a plan to move the zoo from its current location in north Baton Rouge, near Baker, to a yet-to-be determined location in south Baton Rouge.

The vote will be taken up again at the next meeting.

