LSU Rally Baby becomes online sensation

Move over Rally Beach Ball, there's a new rally cry... coming from a baby.

There's a new twitter page for "LSU's Rally Baby." What's that all about?

ESPN got a cute close-up of the baby in the LSU cheering section sleeping. Then, the baby was up and roaring after that 3-run home run last night.

Thanks for the shoutout ESPN.

https://t.co/7VvXA605iy — LSU Rally Baby (@LsuRallyBaby) June 22, 2017

Several tweets after the game indicate the baby is the son of LSU baseball trainer Cory Couture and his wife Ana. His name is "Cruz."

LSU plays Oregon State on Friday at 2 p.m. in Omaha.

