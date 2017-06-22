Two boaters, dog rescued from canal after being stranded while TS Cindy made landfall

Two boaters and a dog were rescued after spending the night stranded in a canal as Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two boaters were reported missing at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Family members told deputies that they had not been heard from since the early morning.

The two males and a dog took off in an aluminum boat from the Verdunville boat landing. They were headed to Duck Lake in St. Martin Parish.

A multi-agency search began, but had to be called off when conditions became bad. Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall early Thursday morning.

The search resumed Thursday morning. The two men and the dog were found at roughly 10:45 a.m.

The trio was found in Banister Canal, also known as the DOE Pipeline in St. Martin Parish.

