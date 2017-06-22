Two boaters, dog rescued from canal after being stranded while TS Cindy made landfall

Two boaters and a dog were rescued after spending the night stranded in a canal as Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall.More >>
Two boaters and a dog were rescued after spending the night stranded in a canal as Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall.More >>
Move over Rally Beach Ball, there's a new rally cry... coming from a baby.More >>
Move over Rally Beach Ball, there's a new rally cry... coming from a baby.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a Tropical Depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a Tropical Depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.More >>
A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he was shot late Wednesday night.More >>
A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he was shot late Wednesday night.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>