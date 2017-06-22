BRPD investigating 27-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wallis St.

A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he was shot late Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Wallis St.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.