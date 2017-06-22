Four people in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Denham Springs

Four people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, investigators are currently working the case. Deputies were dispatched to the 20000 block of Saun Dr. in Denham Springs just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in reference to a shooting.

"A 19-year-old male victim had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital. We learned the victim died this afternoon. Through our investigation, we learned there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspects," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

The four people arrested were:

Shelby Compton, 19, of Denham Springs - obstruction of justice

Sydney Compton, 21, of Denham Springs - obstruction of justice

Devonte Wilson, 22, of Denham Springs - obstruction of justice

One juvenile - obstruction of justice

"This investigation is active. While three suspects were immediately in custody, one attempted to avoid capture. My deputies kept on the trail having to swim across high water to bring him into custody. Now it seems we'll have to interview multiple witnesses and canvas multiple locations. There are a lot of pieces to put together here," said Ard.

The investigation is ongoing. More arrests and charges are still possible.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.