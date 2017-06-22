Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Livingston Parish

One person was hospitalized after being shot late Wednesday night.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, investigators are currently working the case.

The only information officials would provide is that the victim is at a local hospital. They say they plan to release more information later today.

A witness who contacted WAFB tells us the victim is male.

We will update this story with new information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.