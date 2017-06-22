CRIME STOPPERS: Office manager paid herself, daughter with company funds

Police are looking for a woman who they say paid herself and her daughter over $80,000 in company funds while working as an officer manager.

The Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for Lisha Leonard, 48, and her daughter, Kirby Wallace, 33, both of Baton Rouge, for public payroll fraud and felony theft.

Authorities say while working for a Baton Rouge based company as an office manager from January until May 2017, Leonard paid herself $88,400 and paid her daughter, Wallace, $1,200 without the business owner knowing.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime or whereabouts of either of these women contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867), text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or email us anonymously from their Facebook page or website.

Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.