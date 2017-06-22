WANTED: Trio accused of shooting man in chest during robbery for drugs

Three people are wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for their alleged involvement in shooting.

Officials say the incident happened on Saturday, June 17 on Durbin Road Extension in Tickfaw.

The victim was shot in the chest and was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a robbery that happened during a drug deal. During a struggle, one of the alleged suspects shot the victim.

Warrants have been issued for Christopher McGee, 21, of Tickfaw, Douglas Benjamin Cosey, 21, of LaPlace, and Nathaniel Keith, 28, of Tickfaw.

If you know anything regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.

