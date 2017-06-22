Trio accused of shooting man in chest during robbery for drugs

Two people are still wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting and attempted robbery that sent the victim to the hospital after one suspect was taken into custody.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Benjamin White, 22, of Hammond, and Malik Warren, 19, of Franklinton, are being sought. Deputies said Douglas Cosey, 21, of LaPlace, was arrested Thursday.

Investigators said the incident happened on Durbin Road Extension in Tickfaw on June 17. They added the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to survive.

Detectives said they believe the shooting and attempted robbery happened during a drug deal. They added during a struggle, one of the suspects shot the victim.

They initially suspected two other men, along with Cosey, but named White and Warren as suspects after arresting Cosey. The two men previously suspected face no charges in the case.

Cosey, White, and Warren face charges of attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery with a gun.

Officials said the Tickfaw man who was shot will also face charges once he is released from the hospital. His name and a list of those charges have not been released by authorities.

If you know anything on the whereabouts of Benjamin White or Malik Warren, investigators ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.