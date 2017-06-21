BRPD: Two stabbed, including employee, during armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Florida Blvd.

Two people suffered minor to moderate injuries after being stabbed during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, an armed robbery occurred at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block of Florida Blvd. During the course of the robbery, officials say an employee was stabbed and sustained minor to moderate injuries.

A witness to the robbery allegedly attempted to confront the suspect and was also stabbed, suffering minor to moderate injuries as well. BRPD officials say the suspect then took the witness' vehicle.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

