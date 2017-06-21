BRPD: Employee injured in stabbing during armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Florida Blvd.

One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, an armed robbery occurred at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block of Florida Blvd. During the course of the robbery, officials say an employee was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital.

A witness to the robbery allegedly attempted to confront the suspect, but was not injured. BRPD officials say the suspect then took the witness' vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard and gray in his hair in his late 30s to early 40s, 5' 9" tall, weighing approximately 220 lbs. Officials say he was wearing blue jeans and a black and white jersey with "00" on the back. The vehicle he reportedly took is described as a 2017 black Nissan Altima with a Louisiana tag. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.