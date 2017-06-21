Zachary woman killed in wreck after rear-ending vehicle, being struck by another vehicle head-on

A Zachary woman was killed in a wreck in Greensburg Wednesday after officials with Louisiana State Police say she rear-ended a vehicle, then was struck head-on in the other lane by another vehicle.

Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating the three-vehicle crash, which happened around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 on LA 10 near the intersection of Felton Hall Rd. in St. Helena Parish. The wreck claimed the life of Brittney Mornesha Robinson, 27, of Zachary.

During the investigation, troopers determined Robinson was driving west on LA 10 in a 2011 Chevy Equinox. Ahead of Robinson, a 2002 Ford Expedition, being driven by Brian Terrell Callahan, 31, of Greensburg, was slowing down to turn right onto Felton Hall Rd. For reasons still under investigation, Robinson failed to stop and crashed into the back on the Expedition. After hitting the rear of the vehicle, Robinson's vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane, where it was hit head-on by a 2000 Ford F-350 truck, being driven by Adronicus Matthews, 48.

Despite wearing her seat belt, Robinson sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner's Office. Callahan and Matthews were also both wearing their seat belts. Callahan was transported to a local hospital, while Matthews was uninjured.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in this crash. Matthews and Callahan both provided breath samples voluntarily, which showed no amount of alcohol present. Blood samples will be obtained and sent to the LSP Crime Lab for analysis as part of the investigation.

