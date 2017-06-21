LSU faces win-or-go-home game against Florida State in Omaha

The LSU baseball team faces elimination Wednesday at the College World Series in Omaha.

The Tigers are playing Florida State for the second time in five days.

The game starts at 6 p.m. and it will air on ESPN.

If LSU wants to move on to the finals, they'll have to win three games in four days, a bit of an uphill battle with lots on the line.

"There's pressure in a situation like this," said Jared Poche, LSU starting pitcher. "For both teams it's win or go home. Same pressure we have, they have. The same exact pressure."

"We're going to have to play better offensively if we want to keep this thing going," said Kramer Robertson, shortstop for the Tigers. "We haven't played particularly well, especially last night, but the first two games of this tournament. We have the guys to do it. We have proven guys and we've been playing really well up until the last two games."

