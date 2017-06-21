LSU faces win-or-go-home game against Florida State in Omaha

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.More >>
MedStar Washington Hospital Center officials say Majority Whip Steve Scalise's condition has improved.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 21.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
