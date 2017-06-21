LSU defeats Florida State in Omaha

Intense winds and crashing waves continue to wallop several spots along the coast as Tropical Storm Cindy marches its way up the Gulf just hours from making landfall. While the local concern is flooding, many folks who weathered the historic flood in August are downright frightened.More >>
One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting the victim in the arm back on May 3, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 21.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim. “He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer. Danyelle’s uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
