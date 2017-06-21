LSU defeats Florida State in Omaha

The LSU baseball team faced elimination Wednesday at the College World Series in Omaha, but the team pulled through, winning 7-4 against FSU.

The Tigers (49-18) played Florida State (46-22) for the second time in five days.

LSU had its 17-game winning streak snapped by Oregon State Monday night and will have to start another streak to advance in the College World Series,

“We’re going to have to play great baseball for three straight days in order to get through this bracket,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “But, I believe we can do it. Our guys are not going to press; they’re confident, they’re calm, and they know there’s a tremendous challenge in front of us. It’s an unbelievable opportunity for our players to show the world what they’re made of. Florida State is one of the elite programs in college baseball, and our kids are going to go out there Wednesday night and leave it all on the field.”

If LSU wants to move on to the finals, they'll have to win three games in four days, a bit of an uphill battle with lots on the line.

"There's pressure in a situation like this," said Jared Poche, LSU starting pitcher. "For both teams it's win or go home. Same pressure we have, they have. The same exact pressure."

Poche (11-3, 3.33 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers and will pitch against Florida State sophomore right-hander Cole Sands (6-3, 5.05 ERA) in the elimination game.

"We're going to have to play better offensively if we want to keep this thing going," said Kramer Robertson, shortstop for the Tigers. "We haven't played particularly well, especially last night, but the first two games of this tournament. We have the guys to do it. We have proven guys and we've been playing really well up until the last two games."

The Tigers advance to play Oregon State Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.