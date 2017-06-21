Jared Poche' pitches LSU to 7-4 win over Florida State

The LSU baseball team faced elimination Wednesday night at the College World Series in Omaha, but the team pulled through for a 7-4 win against Florida State.
The Tigers (49-18) played Florida State (46-22) for the second time in five days.
LSU had its 17-game winning streak snapped Monday night by Oregon State and will have to start another streak to advance in the College World Series.
The Tigers advance to play Oregon State on Friday at 2 p.m.
